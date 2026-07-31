TNSTC app sports TVK colours, sparks social media criticism

The change comes as the TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay continues to introduce changes across departments after assuming office. In the transport sector, the government has scrapped earlier tenders and stepped up the procurement of new buses as part of its modernisation drive.

The TNSTC app, used by passengers to book tickets on State-run buses, was earlier available with a white-themed interface. Following the latest update, the app has adopted a red-and-yellow colour palette. The home screen also features a photograph of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on the left and the TNSTC logo on the right.