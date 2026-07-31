TNSTC app sports TVK colours, sparks social media criticism

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation's (TNSTC) mobile application has been redesigned with a red-and-yellow colour scheme, matching the colours of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) flag, triggering criticism from some users on social media.
The change comes as the TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay continues to introduce changes across departments after assuming office. In the transport sector, the government has scrapped earlier tenders and stepped up the procurement of new buses as part of its modernisation drive.
The TNSTC app, used by passengers to book tickets on State-run buses, was earlier available with a white-themed interface. Following the latest update, the app has adopted a red-and-yellow colour palette. The home screen also features a photograph of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on the left and the TNSTC logo on the right.
However, the TNSTC website continues to retain its existing colour scheme.
The redesign drew criticism on social media, with users questioning both the colour choice and the app's accessibility. An X user, @dstock_insights, posted: "TNSTC app also revamped in TVK colors. Whoever put that yellow text in the UI needs to be jailed. Who approves such inaccessible designs?"
The latest change comes days after images purportedly showing government buses repainted in the TVK's red-and-yellow colours went viral, sparking a debate online.