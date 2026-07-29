TNSHA cancels tenders for 43.4-km Cheyyar industrial corridor highway

In separate corrigenda, TNSHA annulled the tenders floated on March 10 for all three packages of the project. It did not elaborate on the reasons or indicate when fresh bids would be invited.

The proposed greenfield corridor, to be developed under the public-private partnership model using the hybrid annuity mode, was planned as an extension of the Oragadam-Cheyyar industrial corridor.

The highway would originate at the under-construction Chennai Peripheral Ring Road at Valayankaranai and terminate at Manampathy on the Kancheepuram-Vandavasi State Highway.