TNSDA finds Potsherds with Tamil inscriptions at Thulukkarpatti site

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) recently found potsherds with Tamil inscriptions during the excavation work at Thulukkarpatti near Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district.

"The TNSDA has been carrying out excavations at Thulukkarpatti village since March 15, 2022. Last week, a pot shell with Tamil inscriptions 'Puli' (Tiger) was found on the site. Among the potsherds found now, there are potsherds with Tamil inscriptions such as 'Thi E ya', 'Thi sa' and 'Ku vi ra (n)'. This is a good proof of literature in the Tamil community living on the banks of Nambiar with its own cultural elements," said Thangam Thennarasu, state minister for Archaeology.

"Since red, black, black and red tiles, black and red tiles with white spots and burial urns were found in this archaeological site that covers 36 acres, the TNSDA has veen carrying out excavations along the Nambiyar to unearth the rich culture of ancient Tamils, their living conditions, the objects they used during the iron-age," he added.

“As the Thulukkarpatti civilization is said to have flourished during the same period of 3,000-year-old Sivakalai and Aditchanallur civilizations in Thoothukudi district, the excavation will throw light on some interesting findings. Like Keeladi, Thulukkarpatti will also find a place in the world's archaeological map," Thangam Thennarasu said.