TNSDA finds 6 Neolithic tools during excavation work at Boothinatham village

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) has recently found 6 Neolithic tools which was made of Doloraid stone during the excavation work at Boodhinatham village near Pennagaram in Dharmapuri district.

"The TNSDA is carrying out excavations at Boothinatham village since April 6, 2023. So far, 17 pits have been dug and more than 52 artifacts have been found. Earlier on June 10, one stone-age tool was found (depth 36 cm). Now, another similar stone-age tool was found on June 28," said Thangam Thennarasu, State Minister for Archaeology.

"As the tip or this tool is very blunt and broken, it can be assumed that this tool may have been used for cutting wood or hunting. The tool of this period may have been used in the Neolithic period as plows for plowing and axes for chopping. This tool is made with a raw stone called Doloraid. A total of 6 Neolithic tools have been found in different pits at different depths here," he added.





Boothinatham excavation site









Further, the Minister said that the area can be considered to belong to the Early Medieval period as Neolithic tools are continuously found along with conch bangle fragments, takali, round chips, jade coral beads, glass beads, and flint figurines.

Therefore, the Minister said that it can also be considered that Neolithic tools were continuously in use in the region during the middle ages as well.