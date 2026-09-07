TN’s vehicle count crosses 4 crore; two-wheelers, cars make for 94%

In less than two decades, the vehicle population has more than quadrupled. The state had 4.057 crore vehicles in 2026-27 (up to June), up from 3.992 crore in 2025-26 and 1.007 crore in 2007-08.



The state took about seven years to move from one crore to two crore vehicles, another six years to cross three crore and roughly six more years to breach four crore.



The character of Tamil Nadu's vehicle growth has also changed sharply. Two-wheelers alone account for 3.38 crore vehicles, or more than 83% of the state's entire vehicular population. Their numbers have risen from 82.6 lakh in 2007-08 to 3.38 crore in 2026-27, registering a more than four-fold increase.