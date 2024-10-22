CHENNAI: The one-month-long Naan Mudhalvan Uyarvukku Padi initiative by the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) and other line departments has succeeded in ensuring that as many as 91,000 students across Tamil Nadu who were dropping out – or were on the verge of quitting education after school – are admitted to colleges.

The drive that is aimed at tracing students who were absent, did not pass or passed but have not applied for college education started on September 9 went on till October first week in 94 educational blocks across the State.

Along with TNSDC, School Education, Higher Education, Revenue, Labour, Social Welfare, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, and Employment departments, and district child protection units were part of the initiative to make the youngsters aware of the significance of pursuing higher education.

"Of the 2.47 lakh students who were found out-of-school in 2023 and 2024 academic years, as many as 91,000 students have been enrolled in colleges. This include students whose details we were able to track and confirm they had joined college," an official from TNSDC told DT Next.

The official added that with counselling for nursing, medical/AYUSH, law and other courses under way, the number is likely to increase in the coming days.

Sharing an observation that was found during the drive, the official said there were several students who were willing to study, but did not land the course of their choice. “TNSDC will still be following up on these students even next year," the official added.

The 'Uyarvukku Padi' drive will continue throughout the year and the numbers of students admitted to college would reflect in upcoming academic year as well, the person said.

A counsellor from a Delta district who was part of the drive noted that persuading students to opt for college education was quite a challenge. "In the case of a few students in coastal districts, fishing seems to be a profession they have decided upon and a key reason to avoid college. We had to bring in a change of mindset and convince them to opt for a course and college," the counsellor added.