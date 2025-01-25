TN's summer power demand to cross 22,000 MW; new substations to avoid disruption, says Minister Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Friday said that Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has taken steps to provide uninterrupted power supply in the summer, and was prepared to meet the demand of 22,000 MW – more than last year’s high of 20,840 MW.

Reviewing the preparedness with TNPDCL officials, the minister said, “To strengthen the power infrastructure for uninterrupted and consistent power supply throughout TN in the summer season, 48 new substations have been established. Work is underway to establish 20 more.”

He added that 260 power transformers were operational across TN and the substations have been upgraded. “Upgradation of 22 power transformers is going on,” the minister stated.

He also reviewed the new substations and power transformers to be set up in the city Chennai and its surrounding areas and noted that the utility planned to install 6,536 distribution transformers across TN. “TNPDCL has completed the installation of 5,407 transformers so far and the remaining work will be completed soon,” he said.

The minister also directed officials to take appropriate steps to reduce complaints from consumers in areas with frequent power outages. He stressed on the importance of carrying out proper maintenance work on substations, transformers and pillar boxes in the city and its surrounding suburbs.

Since 2,312 calls were received per day in January this year from consumers at Minnagam, he urged officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity, as per the orders of the Chief Minister. In response to a query on filing of tenders for smart meters, Senthil Balaji said that the bids were not viable due to high prices quoted, and added that fresh tenders will be floated soon.

“The State government has been pushing for renewable energy installation. We have released a policy on pumped storage projects and identified 14,500 MW capacity projects. Soon, we’ll invite tenders for the projects,” he said. “The utility will also invite tender for the 1,000 MW battery storage project in two weeks. The preliminary works were completed in the solar park project.”