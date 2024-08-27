TN's solar energy usage peaks at 43.2 mn units on Aug 25

CHENNAI: With favourable weather conditions and increasing installed capacity, solar consumption has touched an all-time high of 43.2 million units on Sunday.

This new record of consumption was achieved on Sunday, bettering its previous record of 42.90 MU on Saturday.

However, the capacity of solar generation is 8,574 MW including the 200 MW of rooftop solar systems. It peaked at 5,648 megawatts on Sunday, and before that the all-time high generation of 5,973 MW was recorded on August 9.

Sources in Tangedco said that solar generation was likely to continue for the days to come with favourable weather conditions and newly-added generation capacity. The injection of wind energy into the grid, which had been low since the beginning of this month, has started to increase in the last few days, with energy consumption reaching 78.115 MU on Sunday.

“The wind power generation dipped by nearly 50% in August this year. We hope it will continue till mid-October,” a wind power generator said.

Peak solar energy consumption in State (2024)

August 25: 43.20 MU

August 24: 42.9 MU

August 9: 41.40 MU

August 3: 40.90 MU

April 23: 40.50 MU