TN's solar energy consumption touches all-time high on Aug 24

CHENNAI: With a clear and bright sky aiding solar power generation, the state's solar energy consumption recorded the all-time high solar consumption of 42.9 million units on Saturday, bettering its previous record of 41.40 MU on August 9, which was the highest solar power evacuation in a day till now.

According to TANGEDCO data, the peak solar power generation stood at 5,790 megawatts (MW) on Saturday. The all-time solar generation recorded on August 9 was 5,979 MW.

A TANGEDCO official attributed the increase in solar energy generation to factors including increased installed solar capacity and prolonged daytime.

The official, however, dismissed the perception that hot weather conditions contribute to an increase in solar generation, and said that the availability of sunlight for a longer duration also contributes to an increase in solar energy generation.

The increase in solar generation also helps cut down on power purchase which helps the utility to save costs, the official noted.

After a fall in wind generation this month, the generation has picked up with the consumption going up to 65.55 MU on Saturday. The state's consumption was 378.11 MU on Saturday.