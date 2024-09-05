'TN's school syllabus best in country': Udhayanidhi's dig at Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Taking a veiled dig at Governor RN Ravi for his criticism of the State school syllabus, Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday said the syllabus and school education system adopted in Tamil Nadu encourages independent thinking and rationalism and is the best in the country.

Speaking at a function organised to distribute awards to teachers at a private college in Vandalur, Udhayanidhi said, “A person has found fault with the school syllabus of our government. Our School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has replied to that. According to me, the best education system (syllabus) is one which promotes independent thinking among students.

“That way, at the national level, the syllabus of Tamil Nadu is the one that makes students think, and rationally question why, how and for what? People educated in our Tamil Nadu syllabus have gone on to become great scientists like Veeramuthuvel and Mylswamy for ISRO. in ISRO,” Udhayanidhi added, apparently rebuffing the critique of Governor Ravi that the standard of teaching has gone down so low, below the national level, and even class 9 student was unable to recognise a two-digit number in the State.

“We can never accept anyone finding fault with Tamil Nadu’s school education system. If someone finds fault with our school education system, it is tantamount to insulting our students and teachers. Our Chief Minister has been designing schemes like a teacher for the development and well-being of our students,” Udhayanidhi remarked, listing out the various pioneering schemes implemented by the State government, mainly during the incumbent regime for the school students in the State.

Confrontation between Raj Bhavan and Fort St George has been an unending affair over the last few years with the Governor time and again faulting the policies of the DMK regime, mainly the rejection of the National Education Policy.