TN’s revises power demand forecast, evening peak to cross 24,000 MW with deficit to hit 6,162 MW

The revised demand projections, submitted by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) at the 243rd Operational Coordination Committee (OCC) meeting of the Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC) on October 9, show a substantial increase over its earlier estimates. The evening peak demand for September 2027 has been revised to 24,350 MW from 22,345 MW, while projected availability remains unchanged at 18,188 MW.

The upward revision is particularly steep during the summer months of 2027. The July evening peak requirement has been raised by 2,910 MW to 24,330 MW from 21,420 MW in the earlier estimate. The August projection has gone up by 2,985 MW to 24,300 MW from 21,315 MW. The September estimate has increased by 2,005 MW to 24,350 MW.

The revised demand projections come amid concerns over the impact of El Niño on electricity consumption, particularly during the summer. The State's actual maximum demand has already registered a significant year-on-year increase. Tamil Nadu's maximum demand rose from 18,386 MW in September 2025 to 21,083 MW in September 2026, an increase of 2,697 MW or 14.67%.