TN’s power demand peaks at 20,974 MW on April 16

The new peak demand surpasses the previous record of 20,830 MW set on May 2, 2024. Similarly, the latest consumption figure exceeds the earlier high of 454.320 MU recorded on April 30, 2024.

The spike comes amid intensifying summer conditions. Maximum temperatures across TN have been above normal by 2-3°C in several regions, with Karur Paramathi recording a high of 41.2°C. Many interior districts, including Erode and Madurai, have reported temperatures around 40°C pointing to widespread heat stress.