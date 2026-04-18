TN’s power demand peaks at 20,974 MW on April 16

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded its highest-ever power demand at 20,974 MW on April 16, with daily energy consumption also touching a new all-time high of 460 MU, as soaring temperatures across the State pushed electricity usage sharply higher.
The new peak demand surpasses the previous record of 20,830 MW set on May 2, 2024. Similarly, the latest consumption figure exceeds the earlier high of 454.320 MU recorded on April 30, 2024.
The spike comes amid intensifying summer conditions. Maximum temperatures across TN have been above normal by 2-3°C in several regions, with Karur Paramathi recording a high of 41.2°C. Many interior districts, including Erode and Madurai, have reported temperatures around 40°C pointing to widespread heat stress.
The impact of rising temperatures is evident in the demand pattern. Peak load crossed 20,000 MW on seven occasions between April 8 and 16, indicating sustained high consumption over several days. Solar power generation helped meet part of the daytime load, with peak output ranging between 5,401 MW and 8,011 MW during the period. However, high temperatures extending into the evenings have continued to drive overall demand, limiting the moderating impact of solar energy.
Compared to April 2025, the increase this year is significant. Last April, peak demand crossed 20,000 MW only once, reaching 20,148 MW, with an average peak of 18,355 MW. In contrast, this year has already seen multiple instances of demand exceeding that level within the first half of the month.
Energy consumption has also risen markedly. The highest daily usage in April 2025 was 438 MU, with an average of 396 MU. This April, consumption has crossed 400 MU mark 14 times and it frequently remained above 420 MU, with several days nearing or crossing 430 MU even before mid-month.
With hot and humid conditions expected to persist, officials anticipate continued pressure on the grid, driven largely by increased use of cooling appliances and sustained high temperatures across the State.