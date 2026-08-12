TN's plea for directions to K'taka to release Cauvery water to be heard on Aug 17: SC

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana had earlier said the Tamil Nadu government's plea will be taken up for hearing on Thursday, August 13.

On Wednesday, senior advocate P Wilson, appearing for some farmers, mentioned a separate plea for urgent listing.

“This was to come up tomorrow before Justice Vikram Nath (led bench). But he is not well,” the CJI said.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had said the state was not getting its due share of Cauvery water in a rain deficient year.

The Joseph Vijay led-state government on August 3 approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Karnataka government for immediate release of the water.

The state government, in its plea, claimed that the quantum allocated to it by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) as well as that released by its neighbour Karnataka was far less.