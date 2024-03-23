TN's peak power demand touches new record of 19,409 MW

CHENNAI: With hot and sultry weather prevailing across the state, an all-time high power demand of 19,405 MW was recorded on Friday morning bettering the previous record of 19,387 MW on April 20 last year.

Normally, the state's peak power demand goes up during April and May coinciding with the peak summer season but the power demand has touched a new high in March marking a significant increase in the power demand.

"Tamil Nadu's all-time peak power demand of 19,409 MW was recorded on Friday at 1100 hrs, surpassing the previous record of 19,387 MW set on April 20, 2023. Despite the high demand, TANGEDCO ensured uninterrupted power supply to all consumers, " TANGEDCO posted on its official social media page.

The hot weather prevailing across the state plays an important role in driving the power demand and energy consumption with the usage of air conditioners and fans at houses, offices and other commercial places going up, a senior TANGEDCO official said.

"Moreover, after the agricultural power supply connection was extended to 1.5 lakh consumers in the last two years, the maximum power demand is always recorded during the daytime. Earlier, the peak demand is recorded during the evening lighting peak hours, " the official said.

The official added earlier that farmers were supplied power in a staggered manner during certain periods in every distribution circle.

"Now, we are providing power supply to all the farmers during the solar hours - sunlight period, to make use of cheaper power supply, " the official said, adding that the power demand was met with availability of solar power.

The official said that North Chennai Stage 3 thermal power plant supplied 260 MW power on Friday and generation is likely to increase after March 26 when the imported coal arrives.

"The newly opened plant is still generating power using the oil. After the arrival of the imported coal, the plant will start generation using the domestic-imported blended coal," the official said.