TN’s notorious prison breaks involved LTTE cadres

Police subsequently rearrested 11 of the escapees. The remaining militants reportedly returned to Sri Lanka and rejoined the LTTE’s armed struggle against government forces.

A police officer recalled that the escapees had dug the tunnel about 10 feet below ground, using bathroom pipes and steel plates provided to them to eat their meals. Police had said at the time that the militants progressed at a rate of about one foot a day.

It remains unclear whether they used an existing but disused drainage tunnel or dug the entire passage themselves. Reports suggested that the militants escaped in three batches over three nights, from August 12-14. They reportedly evaded sentries stationed in three watchtowers and more than 20 other personnel assigned to guard them. Rain and a power cut may also have aided their escape.

Vellore Fort, however, was not a conventional prison but a detention camp. Most of those held there were LTTE cadres detained for travelling without the required documents. They were housed in Tipu Mahal within the fort, with guards stationed only outside the building.

Earlier in February 1995, another escape attempt involving LTTE cadres took place at Chennai Central jail, which then functioned opposite Chennai Central railway station before being relocated to Puzhal.

A group of 15 inmates reportedly planned the escape. After seizing a firearm from the guards, they attempted to scale the prison wall. However, only nine managed to escape.