TN’s northeast monsoon to see normal rainfall: RMC

Widespread rain was witnessed in Chennai and its suburbs on Thursday, with the city recording light rain and while suburbs saw moderate to heavy rainfall.

Addressing the media, Durai said northern districts are likely to receive below-normal rainfall, southern districts above-normal rainfall, and coastal districts normal rainfall.

The southwest monsoon ended with a 20% deficit this year, with Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and neighbouring regions experiencing below-normal rain and intense heat. Southern districts received normal rainfall, while interior districts recorded below-normal rainfall.