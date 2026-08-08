TN's Lok Sabha seats may rise from 39 to 59 after Delimitation; check unofficial constituency list

CM Vijay holds meeting on Delimitation

The consultative meeting convened by the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government to discuss the proposed delimitation of constituencies began at Kalaivanar Arangam on Saturday, with 19 MPs from Tamil Nadu participating.

Representatives of the DMK, AIADMK, MNM, DMDK and PMK did not participate in the meeting. MPs belonging to the Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK, MDMK and IUML attended the meeting along with State Ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, R Nirmalkumar and Rajmohan.

The meeting assumes significance amid concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise and its possible impact on the parliamentary representation of Tamil Nadu. It is expected that a unanimous resolution will be passed at the end of the meeting.

If the delimitation Bill is passed by both Houses of Parliament, the total number of Lok Sabha constituencies across the country is expected to rise from the existing 543. Tamil Nadu's tally could consequently increase to 59.