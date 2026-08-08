Tamil Nadu

TN's Lok Sabha seats may rise from 39 to 59 after Delimitation; check unofficial constituency list

The possible increase comes amid reports that a revised delimitation Bill could be introduced during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. The exercise is expected to redraw Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies based on population.
The consultative meeting convened by the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government to discuss the proposed delimitation of constituencies began at Kalaivanar Arangam on Saturday, with 19 MPs from Tamil Nadu participating
The consultative meeting convened by the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government to discuss the proposed delimitation of constituencies began at Kalaivanar Arangam on Saturday, with 19 MPs from Tamil Nadu participating
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CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu could see its Lok Sabha constituencies increase from the existing 39 to 59 if the proposed delimitation exercise is implemented, according to a unofficial list doing the rounds.

The possible increase comes amid reports that a revised delimitation Bill could be introduced during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. The exercise is expected to redraw Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies based on population.

Tamil Nadu and several other States that have successfully controlled population growth have opposed the move, apprehending that a population-based delimitation could reduce their relative representation while States with higher population growth could gain more seats.

Unofficial list of Tamil Nadu constituencies after Delimitation

1. Tiruttani

2. Tiruvallur

3. Chennai North

4. Chennai East

5. Chennai Central

6. Chennai South

7. Chennai West

8. Tambaram

9. Chengalpattu

10. Kancheepuram

11. Vellore

12. Tirupattur

13. Ranipet

14. Tiruvannamalai

15. Vandavasi/Arani

16. Tindivanam

17. Villuppuram

18. Kallakurichi

19. Cuddalore

20. Chidambaram

21. Hosur

22. Krishnagiri

23. Dharmapuri

24. Salem

25. Mettur

26. Rasipuram

27. Namakkal

28. Erode

29. Gobichettipalayam

30. Tirupur

31. Dharapuram/Palani

32. Pollachi

33. Coimbatore East

34. Coimbatore West

35. Nilgiris

36. Karur

37. Perambalur

38. Ariyalur/Lalgudi

39. Tiruchirappalli

40. Thanjavur

41. Kumbakonam

42. Mayiladuthurai

43. Nagapattinam

44. Tiruvarur

45. Pudukkottai

46. Sivaganga

47. Ramanathapuram

48. Thoothukudi

49. Tiruchendur

50. Tirunelveli

51. Nanguneri/Kanniyakumari

52. Kanniyakumari/Nagercoil

53. Tenkasi

54. Sivakasi

55. Virudhunagar

56. Theni

57. Madurai East

58. Madurai West

59. Dindigul

CM Vijay holds meeting on Delimitation

The consultative meeting convened by the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government to discuss the proposed delimitation of constituencies began at Kalaivanar Arangam on Saturday, with 19 MPs from Tamil Nadu participating.

Representatives of the DMK, AIADMK, MNM, DMDK and PMK did not participate in the meeting. MPs belonging to the Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK, MDMK and IUML attended the meeting along with State Ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, R Nirmalkumar and Rajmohan.

The meeting assumes significance amid concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise and its possible impact on the parliamentary representation of Tamil Nadu. It is expected that a unanimous resolution will be passed at the end of the meeting.

If the delimitation Bill is passed by both Houses of Parliament, the total number of Lok Sabha constituencies across the country is expected to rise from the existing 543. Tamil Nadu's tally could consequently increase to 59.

Parliament
Lok Sabha
delimitation
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