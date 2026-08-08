TN's Lok Sabha seats may rise from 39 to 59 after Delimitation; check unofficial constituency list

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu could see its Lok Sabha constituencies increase from the existing 39 to 59 if the proposed delimitation exercise is implemented, according to a unofficial list doing the rounds.
The possible increase comes amid reports that a revised delimitation Bill could be introduced during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. The exercise is expected to redraw Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies based on population.
Tamil Nadu and several other States that have successfully controlled population growth have opposed the move, apprehending that a population-based delimitation could reduce their relative representation while States with higher population growth could gain more seats.
Unofficial list of Tamil Nadu constituencies after Delimitation
1. Tiruttani
2. Tiruvallur
3. Chennai North
4. Chennai East
5. Chennai Central
6. Chennai South
7. Chennai West
8. Tambaram
9. Chengalpattu
10. Kancheepuram
11. Vellore
12. Tirupattur
13. Ranipet
14. Tiruvannamalai
15. Vandavasi/Arani
16. Tindivanam
17. Villuppuram
18. Kallakurichi
19. Cuddalore
20. Chidambaram
21. Hosur
22. Krishnagiri
23. Dharmapuri
24. Salem
25. Mettur
26. Rasipuram
27. Namakkal
28. Erode
29. Gobichettipalayam
30. Tirupur
31. Dharapuram/Palani
32. Pollachi
33. Coimbatore East
34. Coimbatore West
35. Nilgiris
36. Karur
37. Perambalur
38. Ariyalur/Lalgudi
39. Tiruchirappalli
40. Thanjavur
41. Kumbakonam
42. Mayiladuthurai
43. Nagapattinam
44. Tiruvarur
45. Pudukkottai
46. Sivaganga
47. Ramanathapuram
48. Thoothukudi
49. Tiruchendur
50. Tirunelveli
51. Nanguneri/Kanniyakumari
52. Kanniyakumari/Nagercoil
53. Tenkasi
54. Sivakasi
55. Virudhunagar
56. Theni
57. Madurai East
58. Madurai West
59. Dindigul
The consultative meeting convened by the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government to discuss the proposed delimitation of constituencies began at Kalaivanar Arangam on Saturday, with 19 MPs from Tamil Nadu participating.
Representatives of the DMK, AIADMK, MNM, DMDK and PMK did not participate in the meeting. MPs belonging to the Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK, MDMK and IUML attended the meeting along with State Ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, R Nirmalkumar and Rajmohan.
The meeting assumes significance amid concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise and its possible impact on the parliamentary representation of Tamil Nadu. It is expected that a unanimous resolution will be passed at the end of the meeting.
If the delimitation Bill is passed by both Houses of Parliament, the total number of Lok Sabha constituencies across the country is expected to rise from the existing 543. Tamil Nadu's tally could consequently increase to 59.