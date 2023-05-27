TN’s law and order has gone worse, says BJP cheif K Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday said the violence during IT raids at the premises of Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji shows the poor state of law and order in Tamil Nadu.

“The DMK should take responsibility for the violence resulting in four IT officials being admitted to the ICU. Such attacks have never happened in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which were once termed as ‘jungle raj’,” he said.

In a further attack, Annamalai mocked DMK’s Organizing Secretary RS Bharathi, who attributed political motive to the raid on Senthil Balaji. “Even Stalin has called Senthil Balaji as corrupt while he was in the opposition. Why did RS Bharathi, who came to his defence now, who did not defend when ‘PTR tapes’ emerged,” he questioned.