TN’s infrastructure gets Rs 20,000 crore push

TIRUCHY: India will progress with the development of Tamil Nadu, as the progress of the State reflects in that of the nation, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister was here to inaugurate the new terminal at Tiruchy airport, dedicate completed projects and lay foundation to the new projects together worth Rs 20,000 crore. These projects, spanning across sectors like roadways, railways, ports, airports, energy and petroleum pipelines, would boost travel and also create thousands of employment opportunities in the State, he said.

Pointing out the emphasis that the Centre has placed on developing physical infrastructure, Modi listed the massive investments in roadways, railways, ports, airports, homes for the poor and hospitals in the last 10 years.

Referring to the huge incoming investments coming from across the globe, he said the direct benefits of this are being availed by Tamil Nadu and its people, as the State has become the prime brand ambassador for the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

He reiterated his government’s approach where the development of the State reflects in the development of the nation, and noted how around 40 Union Ministers have toured Tamil Nadu more than 400 times last year.

“India will progress with the progress of Tamil Nadu,” said the PM, referring to connectivity being the medium of development which gives a boost to businesses and also makes people’s lives easier. The inauguration of the new terminal building will create new opportunities for investments, businesses, education, health and tourism. Also, designed with a mix of modernity and tradition, the airport will introduce the world to Tamil culture and heritage, he said.

Listing the record expenditure that the Centre has made in Tamil Nadu, Modi said several lakh families in the State were getting free ration, medical treatment and facilities like houses, toilets and drinking water.

He also underlined that Tamil Nadu is a reflection of India’s prosperity and culture. “Tamil Nadu is home to the ancient language of Tamil and it is a treasure trove of cultural heritage,” Modi said.

Referring to the recent floods that claimed many lives and also caused significant loss of property, the Prime Minister said that the central government stood with the people of the State. “We are providing all possible help to the State government,” he assured.