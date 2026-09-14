TN's high-level panel on Centre-State relationship stares at slow death

Though the TVK-led government has approved an allocation of around Rs 1.5 crore for the committee, the staff strength sanctioned during the previous DMK regime expired a few months ago. The committee has written to the government seeking approval for essential staff, but the request is yet to be cleared.

"The government is processing a file seeking approval for the staff strength requested by the committee," a Human Resources Department source said.

"There are five research scholars working in the committee to collect data and undertake research. Some of them have decided to leave the committee due to a lack of adequate support from the government," a committee employee said.