TN’s growth will amaze whole world: Stalin

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said his aim is not only to make Tamil Nadu numero-uno in India but transform it into an ‘amazing’ state in the whole world.

“I have set a goal to myself in making Tamil Nadu, not only as the best state, but the entire world should see it with amazement,” he said after launching ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme and laying the foundation for ‘Semmozhi Poonga’ in Coimbatore.

The ‘Semmozhi Poonga’ is to be established at the prison grounds initially in 45 acres and in the second phase in 120 acres at a cost estimate of Rs 133 crore. It will encompass 23 types of gardens, including Semmozhi Vanam, Maharandha Vanam, Nakshatra Vanam and Mooligai Vanam. The park will also have a museum, an open-air theatre, restaurant and conference centre.

He also gave away welfare assistance worth over Rs 110 crore to 7,945 beneficiaries during the occasion.

Speaking about the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme, CM Stalin said in the first phase, 1,745 camps will be conducted in all corporations, municipalities, town panchayats, and village panchayats till January 6, next year. Special camps will be conducted in flood-affected Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts from the first week of January till the month's end after relief works get over.

Camps will be organised in rural areas of all districts after their conduct in urban areas. In these camps, the officials from concerned departments will gather under a single umbrella to receive petitions and resolve those deemed eligible within 30 days.

The ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme envisages the delivery of government services quicker, and easier and creates transparency in the administration. Special focus will be given to address the issues encountered by differently-abled persons and senior citizens, the CM said.

Under the direct supervision of Chief Minister Stalin, the camps will be conducted to ensure services of 13 government departments approached mostly by the public are delivered faster and thereby avoiding delays.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy and other senior government officials participated in the event.