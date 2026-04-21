TN's growth under DMK not on par with Andhra, says CM Naidu

He recalled that Congress did not support the bill in 1996. Even though PM Modi explained delimitation with data, the opposition was not ready to listen, he said.

Naidu clarified that delimitation will only increase the seats based on population, and South Indian states would not be affected.

He alleged that Chennai airport, though very old, lags behind Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports today. He also said the IT sector is stronger in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while Chennai's IT talent is moving abroad due to the lack of infrastructure.