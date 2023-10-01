TN's gross GST collection in Sept goes up by 21 per cent to Rs 10,481 crore

CHENNAI: The gross GST collection has increased by 10 per cent to over Rs 1.62 lakh core in September with Tamil Nadu recording a growth of 21 per cent which is the second highest among the big states.

An official release of the Finance Ministery said that Gross GST revenue collected last month was Rs 1,62,712 crore. Of this, Central GST was Rs 29,818 crore, State GST was Rs 37,657 crore, Integrated GST was Rs 83,623 crore (including Rs 41,145 crore collected on import of goods) and cess was Rs 11,613 crore (including Rs 881 crore collected on import of goods).

The revenue in September 2023 was 10 per cent higher than the GST revenue of Rs 1.47 lakh crore in the same month last year, it added.

Among the big states in the country, Telangana has recorded the highest growth of 33 per cent followed by Tamil Nadu with 21 per cent and Karnataka with 20 per cent. Tamil Nadu's gross GST collection has gone up to Rs 10,481 crore in September 2023 from Rs 8,637 crore in September 2022.

"During the month, revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 14 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. It is for the fourth time that gross GST collection has crossed Rs.1.60 lakh crore mark in FY 2023-24," it said.

The gross GST collection of Rs 9,92,508 crore for the first half of the 2023-24 ending September is 11 per cent higher than the gross GST collection in the corresponding period in the last fiscal year (Rs 8,93,334 crore).