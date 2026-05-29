TN’s first lithium-ion battery recycling plant opens in Gummidipoondi

The plant, set up by Bridge Green Upcycle, has a processing capacity of 7,200 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) and is designed to extract materials including lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, copper and graphite from end-of-life batteries for reuse in the domestic battery supply chain.

The facility comes amid growing interest in battery recycling as India's electric vehicle and energy storage sectors expand. Industry estimates cited by the company project lithium-ion battery waste in the country to exceed 8 lakh tonnes annually by 2030.