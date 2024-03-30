TN's energy consumption touches record levels

CHENNAI: The state's energy consumption touched an all-time high of 426.439 million units on March 29 (Friday) bettering its previous record set in April last year.

"Tamil Nadu's highest ever power consumption of 426.439 million units was recorded on March 29.

Tangedco ensured a reliable power supply throughout. The previous maximum consumption was 423.785 million units on March 20, 2023," Tangedco posted on its social media handle.

The state recorded an overall energy consumption of 378 MU on the same day last year.

With the temperature remaining high all through March, the energy consumption this month has increased by over 14 per cent with daily average consumption standing at 400 MUs as against last year's average of 350 MU.

Even though Tangedco expected the power consumption to go up this year, the increase was higher than expected levels, said sources.

Tangedco had anticipated a growth of eight per cent in energy consumption.

A senior TANGEDCO official attributed the steep increase in energy consumption to the prevailing hot weather conditions.

"People are using air conditioners and fans to get relief from the hot condition at home, offices and commercial places, " the official said, adding that the agricultural and industrial demand also increased overall energy consumption.

The peak power demand on Friday was 19,204 MW at 4 pm.

On March 22, the power demand touched an all-time high of 19,409 MW.

The official said that both energy consumption and power demand will likely go up further during the peak summer season of April-May.

"We are prepared to meet the energy demand and requirement," the official said.