TN’s enemies are wearing AIADMK masks, but people won’t be deceived, says CM Stalin

The NDA government at the Centre has been rejecting all demands put forth by Tamil Nadu, so the people of Tamil Nadu are ready to reject the NDA, he said. “The people know who are the ones against Tamil language and its culture; they know those enemies are approaching them wearing the masks of the AIADMK. But the people cannot be deceived,” he said.

The opposition parties were copying the schemes that his government initiated as their poll promises, as they know that the welfare measures and development schemes initiated by the Dravidian model government cannot be stopped by anyone, the DMK president said.