TN’s enemies are wearing AIADMK masks, but people won’t be deceived, says CM Stalin

TIRUCHY: Those who benefitted from the seven promises that his government has fulfilled will ensure that the DMK’s Dravidian model government will return to power with 200 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls, said Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin here on Monday.
Addressing a mammoth gathering during the party conference at Siruganur in Tiruchy, Stalin used cricket analogy to state that his government has been playing well right from the first ball, and would end the present innings with a six, which would win the 2026 poll match with a massive victory.
“Tamil Nadu trusts us, and we reciprocate it,” he stressed.
He has fulfilled all seven promises given to the people during the 2021 poll campaign meeting in Tiruchy, Stalin said. “You can meet the people and seek their support with the confidence that we have fulfilled all the poll promises. The votes of the beneficiaries of our government’s schemes alone can ensure our victory in the upcoming assembly polls,” he said.
The NDA government at the Centre has been rejecting all demands put forth by Tamil Nadu, so the people of Tamil Nadu are ready to reject the NDA, he said. “The people know who are the ones against Tamil language and its culture; they know those enemies are approaching them wearing the masks of the AIADMK. But the people cannot be deceived,” he said.
The opposition parties were copying the schemes that his government initiated as their poll promises, as they know that the welfare measures and development schemes initiated by the Dravidian model government cannot be stopped by anyone, the DMK president said.
“Despite the NDA government failing to give due grants and even disturbing the equilibrium using Governors, we have achieved development,” he said, noting how Tamil Nadu achieved an enviable growth rate of 11.19 per cent and has become among the top states in the country.