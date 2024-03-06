TN's employment is much much higher than the country's average, says PTR

CHENNAI: State Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiagarajan on Wednesday said Tamil Nadu's employment readiness is much much higher than the country's average.

Delivering a keynote address at the PALS-ECU cyber edge 2024 conclave, held at the IIT-Madras campus, Palanivel Thiagaran said, "India is going to be the pioneer of human capital for the next generation. I am happy that PALS has organised the event in association with Australia. This can be a template for how to reach out to the younger generation to equip them for a better future."

"In Tamil Nadu we have had the privilege of focusing on education for many decades. Tamil Nadu's employment readiness is much much higher than the country's average. Thanks to the guidance of the Chief Minister MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu can be the source of global manpower, " he noted.

Welcoming the initiative, V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M said, "I Am glad to attend this event by PALS, a network of IIT alumni from across the world. They have been doing a wonderful job to educate students from various engineering colleges on cyber security and other things. This hackathon stands testimony to their commitment for a better society by igniting young minds and pushing them towards innovation."

Investment and Trade Commissioner, India-Gulf, Government of Western Australia, Nashid Chowdhury said the ever-growing partnership and relationship between Australia and India is getting stronger by the day.

"Tamil Nadu has always maintained close ties with Australia. There are many opportunities which are to be explored. Focusing on the theme of 'Staying Safe in the Digital World, ' this conclave aims to bring together cyber security professionals and experts in India and Australia to address the evolving threat landscape, as well as equip attendees with the knowledge and tools they need to confidently navigate the digital world, " she added.

PALS, an IIT Alumni Initiative, in association with Edith Cowan University, Australia conducted a conclave today - PALS-ECU Cyber Edge 2024 at IIT Madras, Chennai. As part of the event, they organised PECAN+ Capture the Flag (CTF), a Cyber Security competition.