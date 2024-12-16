TN's domestic power tariff lowest in country: Government

CHENNAI: The state electricity department has claimed that the domestic power tariff in Tamil Nadu is the lowest in the country and said 2 lakh free power connections have been given to farmers under the present government.

A government release said that the average power bill above 100 units is only Rs. 113 in Tamil Nadu, while the average tariff in Rajasthan is Rs. 833, and in Maharashtra, the average tariff is Rs. 668. "The details have been released by Aravind Varier by comparing the tariff rates across the country," the release added.

The government also pointed out that under the rule of chief minister MK Stalin, orders have been issued to provide 2 lakh free connections to farmers, and the connections are actually provided.

"Moreover, up to 1,000 free units for 2 months are being provided to power looms, and 300 units for 2 months are provided to hand looms. But, the power tariff to domestic consumption has not been increased like other states," the release said.