TN's dengue case count in 2024 crosses 7-year high even before peak season

CHENNAI: A total of 11,743 cases of dengue have been reported in Tamil Nadu so far this year, health minister Ma Subramanian said on Monday.

The number of cases of dengue is the highest in the last seven years.

In 2023, a total of 9,121 cases and 13 deaths were reported due to dengue in Tamil Nadu.

As many as 205 people have been found to be affected in the last 24 hours.

The State has also reported four dengue deaths this year.

Tamil Nadu Health department held an inter-departmental meeting ahead of Northeast monsoon to control the cases of dengue and fever along with local bodies.

The minister said that more than 4,676 government and private hospitals are being monitored and departments from Tamil Nadu will prepare an action plan on dengue cases.

He said that dengue cases were controlled and deaths were low last year and prevention measures are being taken to reduce the incidence of cases.

It is to be noted that experts have indicated that there can be a surge in the cases of dengue in the months of October-December.