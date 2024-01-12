TN’s cleanest, Tiruchy 112th among Indian cities

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy has been adjudged the cleanest city in Tamil Nadu in the Central government’s annual cleanliness survey, Swachh Survekshan ‘23, the results of which were announced Thursday.

Indore bagged the cleanest city of India title for the seventh time in a row along with Surat while Navi Mumbai retained the third position. In the ‘best-performing states’ category, Maharashtra was named the cleanest, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Tiruchy came first among the 29 participating cities of Tamil Nadu while it secured 112th rank among 446 cities at the national level. The city secured the 262nd rank during the previous survey and has moved to the remarkable rank this year. Interestingly, no city from Tamil Nadu ranked within the top 100 ranks.

According to the results, out of the total marks of 9,500, Tiruchy secured 5,794 and the city has performed well and scored perfect 100 marks in door-to-door collection, remediation of dumpsites, cleanliness of the residential areas, cleanliness of market areas and cleanliness of water bodies. The city scored 95% in cleanliness of public toilets, 89% in source segregation and 76% in waste generation.

Among other TN cities, Thoothukudi and Coimbatore secured second and third rank respectively while Chennai stood at fifth rank at the State level.