TN’s active covid count at 30, TPR 0.1%

Total number of cases in the State reached 36,10,528. A case each was reported in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Virudhunagar.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Jun 2023 8:14 PM GMT
TN’s active covid count at 30, TPR 0.1%
Representative Image

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 4 new COVID cases including an international passenger from Singapore on Tuesday. Total number of cases in the State reached 36,10,528. A case each was reported in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Virudhunagar. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% after 2,413 people were tested in the past 24 hours.



Active COVID count in the State stood at 30 with the highest reported 5 active cases reported in Chennai. Total recoveries stood at 35,72,418. No more COVID-fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll stood at 38,080.

DTNEXT Bureau

