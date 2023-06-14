TN’s 8 new Covid count includes 2 int’l passengers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 8 new COVID cases including an international passenger each from the UAE and Malaysia on Tuesday. Total number of cases reached 36,10,554. Chennai recorded 4 new cases. Chengalpattu and Tiruvarur had a case each. TN’s test positivity rate stood at 0.1%, with the highest TPR of 1.1% reported in Pudukottai, followed by Salem with 0.6%. As many as 4 patients were discharged across the State on Tuesday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,72,448.