TNRERA fines builder Rs 3 lakh for failing to provide promised amenities at Serene Kshetra

In an order dated July 13, the Authority held that the developer had not fully implemented its July 19, 2021 directions, which required all promised amenities to be completed by March 31, 2022. The order came on an execution petition by the Serene Kshetra Owners' Association, which alleged several facilities remained incomplete and sought action under Section 63 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Based on a November 2025 inspection report by an independent engineer, the Authority found that a major portion of the layout still lacked a compound wall, the 17,120 sq ft garden had not been developed, and the pharmacy, amphitheatre, ATM, shuttle drop service, electronic access control, party hall with dining facilities and convenience kiosk remained unavailable, with amphitheatre work abandoned after commencement. Solar water heaters in individual units were also among the amenities the association said were pending.