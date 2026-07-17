TNRERA fines builder Rs 3 lakh for failing to provide promised amenities at Serene Kshetra

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Adinath Srinivasa Foundations LLP for failing to comply with its 2021 order to complete promised amenities at the Serene Kshetra project.
In an order dated July 13, the Authority held that the developer had not fully implemented its July 19, 2021 directions, which required all promised amenities to be completed by March 31, 2022. The order came on an execution petition by the Serene Kshetra Owners' Association, which alleged several facilities remained incomplete and sought action under Section 63 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.
Based on a November 2025 inspection report by an independent engineer, the Authority found that a major portion of the layout still lacked a compound wall, the 17,120 sq ft garden had not been developed, and the pharmacy, amphitheatre, ATM, shuttle drop service, electronic access control, party hall with dining facilities and convenience kiosk remained unavailable, with amphitheatre work abandoned after commencement. Solar water heaters in individual units were also among the amenities the association said were pending.
The developer disputed this, claiming the compound wall, garden and pharmacy had already been completed and handed over to the residents' association. It said solar water heaters, the amphitheatre and the ATM were never part of its obligations, and that the shuttle service was the responsibility of a designated service provider, not the developer.
The Authority concluded that the developer had failed to fully execute its 2021 order and imposed the Rs 3 lakh penalty, directing payment by August 15, 2026. It also directed the developer to complete the remaining amenities and file a compliance affidavit with proof of completion by September 30, 2026, warning that further non-compliance would invite additional penalties under the RERA Act.