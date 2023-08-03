TNREAT allows homebuyers to install CCTV cameras in building

CHENNAI: Setting aside an order issued by the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA), Tamil Nadu Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (TNREAT) has allowed homebuyers to install CCTV cameras in the building at their own cost.

Homebuyers SP Arulappa and G Premalatha are among the six allottees of a standalone residential project developed by AN Builders in Nungambakkam.

The homebuyers approached TNRERA seeking six specific reliefs. After hearing the case, the Authority granted three out of six reliefs and declined other demands, including permission to install CCTV cameras.



Aggrieved by the order, the homebuyers preferred an appeal in front of the Tribunal.

While hearing the case, the homebuyers gave up two of the three demands. They continued to seek permission to install CCTV cameras.

The homebuyers also expressed willingness to install the cameras at their own cost.

On the other hand, the counsel of the promoter assured to share the IP address and password of the common CCTV system. But, the counsel never appeared for the hearing.

After hearing the sides, the Tribunal observed, "Considering the entire facts and circumstances of this case and in the interest of justice, we are inclined to permit the appellants (home buyers) to install a separate CCTV surveillance system for the separate use of the appellants at their own costs. However, with a view to protecting their privacy, it is hereby made clear that the appellants shall install their separate CCTV surveillance system without affecting the privacy of the other allottees in the project."

By allowing the homebuyers to install the cameras, the Tribunal disposed of the case.