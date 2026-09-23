TNRDC cancels tender for Chennai Peripheral Ring Road’s final stretch

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Road Development Company Limited (TNRDC) cancelled the tender floated for construction of the final stretch of the 133-km Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR), covering the 27.34-km stretch from Singaperumal Koil on GST Road to Poonjeri on the East Coast Road.
The company had invited bids in November last year for executing Phase V of the CPRR through four separate packages. The project envisages a 10-lane, access-controlled expressway, comprising a six-lane main carriageway and two-lane service roads on either side.
The corridor is planned as a high-speed link to ease traffic pressure on Chennai's radial roads and improve connectivity between major national highways and fast-growing suburban areas.
As part of the project, a 1.8-km elevated road is proposed from the SH-49B junction, running along or above State Highway-49B, crossing Perumal Eri and joining the approach road of the trumpet interchange being developed on National Highway-332A leading to ECR. The link is intended to provide seamless movement between the CPRR and the coastal corridor while minimising disruption to local traffic.
The project also includes four vehicular underpasses for major cross movements and eight light vehicular underpasses to maintain village-level connectivity. Six major bridges are proposed across waterbodies and low-lying areas, besides three animal and pedestrian underpasses aimed at improving safety.
Access to the expressway will be regulated through designated entry and exit ramps. Junctions will be upgraded with acceleration and deceleration lanes, channelisation measures and controlled median openings to be used only during emergencies. The design also includes crash barriers, delineators, LED blinkers at crossings, and uniform street lighting.