TNRDC cancels tender for Chennai Peripheral Ring Road’s final stretch

As part of the project, a 1.8-km elevated road is proposed from the SH-49B junction, running along or above State Highway-49B, crossing Perumal Eri and joining the approach road of the trumpet interchange being developed on National Highway-332A leading to ECR. The link is intended to provide seamless movement between the CPRR and the coastal corridor while minimising disruption to local traffic.

The project also includes four vehicular underpasses for major cross movements and eight light vehicular underpasses to maintain village-level connectivity. Six major bridges are proposed across waterbodies and low-lying areas, besides three animal and pedestrian underpasses aimed at improving safety.

Access to the expressway will be regulated through designated entry and exit ramps. Junctions will be upgraded with acceleration and deceleration lanes, channelisation measures and controlled median openings to be used only during emergencies. The design also includes crash barriers, delineators, LED blinkers at crossings, and uniform street lighting.