TNPSC to mask the identity of the candidates

CHENNAI: As per policy of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to continuously improve systems and adopt best practices to ensure more transparency and accountability in public recruitment, the commission has decided to mask the identity of the candidates such as Name, Photograph and Date of Birth, appearing for Oral Test and candidates will now be introduced to Interview Boards by Alphabet names such as candidate A, B, C, D, a late evening release from the TNPSC said here.

It said this new intervention along with the already existent practice of oral test random shuffling will ensure the anonymity of the candidates thereby enhancing transparency at the stage of oral test. The development comes in the wake of TN political parties including the PMK demanding transparency in the interviews conducted by TNPSC.