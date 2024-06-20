Begin typing your search...

TNPSC releases vacancy notification for Group 2, 2A; check details here

The exam will be held on September 14 with a total of 2,030 posts to be filled.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Jun 2024 5:58 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (File Photo)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on Thursday issued a notification to fill the vacancies in Group 2, 2A category in state departments. Candidates can apply from June 20 till 19th of next month.

The last date for payment of the exam fees is July 19.

To apply for Group 2, 2A exams, candidates must have completed a degree in any discipline from a recognized institution.

For more details, visit www.tnpsc.gov.in

Online Desk

