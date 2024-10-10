TNPSC releases annual planner for 2025; check details

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Thursday released the Annual Planner for 2025.

According to the Commission, the tentative annual planner for 7 categories of examinations including Group I, II & IIA, IV and VA has been published on www.tnpsc.gov.in.

The notification for the Group-I exam for the posts including DSP and sub-collector will be published on April 1 and the exam will be held on June 15.

For Group II and IIA posts, notification will be released on July 15, and the exam will be held on September 28.

Similarly, for Group IV posts, notifications will be released on April 25 and the exam will be held on July 13.

The exam for Combined Technical Services Examination (interview posts) will be held on July 21, exam for Combined Technical Services Examination (non-interview posts), will be held on August 4, for Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma/ITI level), it will be held on August 27, and the exam for Group VA posts will be held on December 21.

Officials with the TNPSC informed that the detailed annual planner-2025 for all categories of posts will be published soon, and it will contain the details of all vacancies.