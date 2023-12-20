TNPSC releases Annual Planner for 2024: check here

CHENNAI: After a long wait, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Wednesday released an Annual Planner for the year 2024.



According to the Annual Planner, "To fill the 65 vacancies in the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group-I), notification will be released by March, 2024 and the exam will be held in July, 2024. To fill the 1,294 vacancies in Group II/II A posts, notification will be issued by May, 2024 and the exam will be held in August, 2024. For Group IV, notification will be issued by January 2024 and the exam will be in June, 2024 and the number of vacancies will be announced at the time of notification."

Likewise, to fill the 1,264/vacancies in the Forest Guard and Forest Watcher in the forest department, the notification will be released in March, 2024 and the examination will be held in June, 2024.

"The Annual Planner is tentative so as to enable the candidates to prepare themselves for the examination. There may be addition or deletion to examinations mentioned in the planner. The vacancies indicated are liable for modification before or after the examination, " said the Commission.

The date of publication of results for the written examination, oral test and counseling will be informed in the notification for the examination, it added.

The scheme of examination and syllabus are available on the Commission's website www.tnpsc.gov.in, which are also subject to modification till the date of publication of notification.

Further, the Commission requested the aspirants to visit its website for updates regarding notification.

Earlier, the aspirants and candidates demanded the Commission to release the Annual Planner for the year 2024 through their social media handles and#ReleasetheAnnualPlanner hashtag was trending by them.