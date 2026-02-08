TNPSC Official cites hall ticket glitch, assures ample notice for re-exam

He assured that candidates would be informed of the re-examination date at least 15 days in advance, and details regarding examination centre allotment and hall tickets would be communicated through SMS and e-mail.

The Controller of Examinations further clarified that the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group II services) General Studies examination (Paper II – Descriptive Type), scheduled to be held on February 22, in the forenoon, would be conducted as scheduled on the same day.