TNPSC Official cites hall ticket glitch, assures ample notice for re-exam

CHENNAI: TNPSC Controller of Examinations A Shanmuga Sundaram clarified the reschedule of the exam, appealing to aspirants to remain calm, and said the issue arose due to a technical glitch in generating hall tickets.
He assured that candidates would be informed of the re-examination date at least 15 days in advance, and details regarding examination centre allotment and hall tickets would be communicated through SMS and e-mail.
The Controller of Examinations further clarified that the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group II services) General Studies examination (Paper II – Descriptive Type), scheduled to be held on February 22, in the forenoon, would be conducted as scheduled on the same day.
”Candidates are advised to verify their details again, and the hall tickets for this examination will be reissued on February 13," he said.
Officials said the confusion arose due to a technical glitch in generating the hall ticket, which carries a QR code and particulars, including the exam centre. The problem arose in the hall ticket generation process, the officials claimed.
They added that the issue is under examination.
Group-II and Group-IIA posts include several key positions such as Assistant Inspector, Junior Employment Officer, Probation Officer, Sub-Registrar Grade-II, Personal Assistant, Assistant Section Officer and Forester, among others.
Group-IIA posts comprise Senior Inspector, Audit Inspector, Supervisor, Assistant Grade-III, Assistant and Senior Revenue Inspector, among others. Candidates who clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. Those who qualify in the main examination will be called for an interview, following which final selections will be made.