TNPSC cancels Group II, II-A Main examination after protests over centre mismanagement

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Sunday cancelled the Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group II and Group II-A services) main written examination across the State after widespread confusion at examination centres triggered protests, road blockades, and disruption in the city.
The candidates staged demonstrations at multiple centres, alleging serious lapses in exam preparedness, including last-minute changes in examination venues, non-availability of question papers and discrepancies in candidate roll numbers.
The recruitment examination was notified to fill 828 vacancies in Group II and Group II-A services.
According to aspirants, chaos prevailed at several centres from early morning. At Presidency College, where 821 candidates were scheduled to appear for the examination in two sessions, only a single-digit number of candidates had reached the venue even after 9 am, as many were reportedly unaware of the centre or were redirected elsewhere.
At DG Vaishnav College, candidates claimed their examination numbers were missing from the centre list and that allotted centres were changed at the last moment without adequate communication, and staged protests and road blockade.
TNPSC Chairman S K Prabakar later announced that the main examination scheduled for Sunday had been cancelled.
In total, 9,223 candidates were expected to appear in the morning session and 9,244 in the afternoon across 47 centres in the State. In Chennai alone, 3,221 candidates were allotted seven centres.