TNPSC cancels Group II, II-A Main examination after protests over centre mismanagement

According to aspirants, chaos prevailed at several centres from early morning. At Presidency College, where 821 candidates were scheduled to appear for the examination in two sessions, only a single-digit number of candidates had reached the venue even after 9 am, as many were reportedly unaware of the centre or were redirected elsewhere.

At DG Vaishnav College, candidates claimed their examination numbers were missing from the centre list and that allotted centres were changed at the last moment without adequate communication, and staged protests and road blockade.