TNPSC job interviews block social justice and equity: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: In order to prevent misconducts in government job appointments, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to avoid personal interviews for the postings.

In his statement, Ramadoss said that personal interviews snatch jobs from qualified candidates when Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducts personal interviews.

"Interviews are blocking equity and social justice to all. This block should be removed immediately, " he added.

He pointed out personal interviews for government jobs in Andhra Pradesh have been cancelled from 2019. "As several complaints regarding misconducts during the personal interviews for government jobs are surfacing, interviews should be cancelled in Tamil Nadu also. It is correct to select candidates based on written exams and rank list. This will be transparent. I will be happier if a government order is released to cancel interviews, " he added.

In another statement, the senior leader, while pointing out the arrest of 17 fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy, urged the central government to ensure the safety of Tamil Nadu fishermen while fishing in the Bay of Bengal.

"During the last one month, Sri Lankan pirates attacked Tamil Nadu fishermen three times. Now, an arrest by the navy is occurring. Both actions seem to be staged by the Sri Lankan government to threaten fishermen, " he alleged.