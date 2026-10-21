TNPSC Group II, IIA hall tickets released

Candidates permitted to appear for the examination can download their hall tickets from the commission’s official websites, www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in.

According to a TNPSC notification, candidates must log in through their One-Time Registration (OTR) dashboard and enter their application number and date of birth to download the hall ticket.

The preliminary examination for Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group II and IIA services) will be conducted in the forenoon session on November 1.