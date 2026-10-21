TNPSC Group II, IIA hall tickets released

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Wednesday released hall tickets for the Group II and IIA preliminary examinations scheduled to be held on November 1, 2026.
Candidates permitted to appear for the examination can download their hall tickets from the commission’s official websites, www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in.
According to a TNPSC notification, candidates must log in through their One-Time Registration (OTR) dashboard and enter their application number and date of birth to download the hall ticket.
The preliminary examination for Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group II and IIA services) will be conducted in the forenoon session on November 1.
The recruitment notification (No. 07/2026) was issued on August 11, 2026, and online applications were accepted until September 9. The number of vacancies was subsequently increased to 846, comprising 43 vacancies in Group II posts and 803 in Group IIA posts.
The selection process will be conducted in two stages — preliminary and main examinations.
Candidates have been advised to carefully read and follow the instructions printed on their hall tickets. They should verify their personal details, examination date and time, venue and address in advance. Candidates must also ensure that they do not carry any unauthorised items into the examination hall and comply with the commission’s guidelines.