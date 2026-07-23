TNPSC group II, IIA exam announcement on Aug 11

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will issue the much-awaited notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and Group IIA) on August 11, with the State government simultaneously pushing departments to fast-track recruitment and fill long-pending vacancies.
TNPSC Chairman SK Prabakar said the notification would be released as scheduled in the Commission's 2026 Annual Planner and would spell out the posts on offer, eligibility norms and the total number of vacancies.
"The complete details, including the posts and vacancies, will be available in the notification. Vacancy positions are still being received from various government departments. Hence, the exact number cannot be announced now," Prabakar told reporters here.
The TNPSC head also noted that works were ongoing to fill a sizeable number of vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board via the Commission. Once the requisitions are received, those posts will be included under the appropriate recruitment stream - Group II, Group IIA, Group IV or the Combined Technical Services Examination, depending on their nature.
Prabakar said the Commission remained committed to its recruitment calendar. "We are determined to issue notifications on time, conduct examinations as scheduled and declare the results at the earliest," he said.
The recruitment assumes added significance after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay recently reviewed the status of vacancies with Human Resources Management Minister D Sarathkumar and senior officials. According to government sources, the Chief Minister directed all departments to accord top priority to filling vacant posts.
With departments now forwarding vacancy details to the Commission, officials expect the upcoming Group II notification and the Group IV recruitment, scheduled to be notified in October, to feature a substantially higher number of vacancies than initially anticipated.