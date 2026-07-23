TNPSC group II, IIA exam announcement on Aug 11

TNPSC Chairman SK Prabakar said the notification would be released as scheduled in the Commission's 2026 Annual Planner and would spell out the posts on offer, eligibility norms and the total number of vacancies.



"The complete details, including the posts and vacancies, will be available in the notification. Vacancy positions are still being received from various government departments. Hence, the exact number cannot be announced now," Prabakar told reporters here.



The TNPSC head also noted that works were ongoing to fill a sizeable number of vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board via the Commission. Once the requisitions are received, those posts will be included under the appropriate recruitment stream - Group II, Group IIA, Group IV or the Combined Technical Services Examination, depending on their nature.