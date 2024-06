TNPSC Group 4 exam to begin at 9:30 am on Sunday

CHENNAI: The Group 4 examination for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is set to be held between 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on Sunday. The TNPSC has made all arrangements for candidates who are going to appear for the exam.

According to a Maalai Malar report, the exam will be held in 7,247 centres in 38 venues. In Chennai, the exam is going to be held at 432 places where a total of 1,33,276 candidates are expected to appear.

A total of 20,37,101 candidates had applied for the examination to compete for 6,244 posts.

Around 326 people are competing for one post.

Candidate are advised to appear 1 hour before the examination commences

The following are the job posts the candidates have applied for:

Village Administrative Officer (Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service) - 108

Junior Assistant (Non-Security) (Tamil Nadu Ministerial /Judicial Ministerial Service) - 2,442

Junior Assistant (Security) (Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service) - 44

Junior Assistant (Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Ltd.,) - 10

Junior Assistant (Tamil Nadu Waqf Board) - 27

Junior Assistant (Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board) - 49

Junior Assistant (Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation Ltd.,)-15

Junior Assistant (Tamil Nadu Text Book and Educational Services) - 7

Junior Assistant (Tamil Nadu Medicinal Plant Farms and Herbal Medicine Corporation) - 10

Typist (Tamil Nadu Ministerial / Judicial Ministerial / Secretariat / Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service) - 1,653

Typist (Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Ltd.,) - 3

Typist (Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation Ltd.,) - 3

Typist (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd.,) - 39

Typist (Tamil Nadu Text Book and Educational Services Corporation) - 7

Steno-Typist (Tamil Nadu Ministerial / Judicial Ministerial Service) - 441

Steno-Typist (Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Ltd.,) - 2

Steno-Typist (Tamil Nadu Text Book and Educational Services Corporation) - 2

Personal Assistant to Chairman (Steno-Typist II) (Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Ltd.,) - 1

Personal Clerk to Managing Director/General Manager (Steno-Typist III) (Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Ltd.,) - 2

Private Secretary (Grade-III) (Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd.,) - 4

Junior Executive (Office) (Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd.,) - 34

Junior Executive (Typing) (Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd.,) - 7

Receptionist cum Telephone Operator (Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Ltd.,) - 1

Milk Recorder, Grade III (Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd.,) - 15

Laboratory Assistant (Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Subordinate Service) - 25

Bill Collector (Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service / Town Panchayat Department) - 66

Senior Factory Assistant (Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd.,) - 49

Forest Guard (Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate Service) - 171

Forest Guard with Driving Licence (Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate Service) -192

Forest Watcher (Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate Service) - 526

Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth) (Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate Service) - 288

Junior Inspector of Cooperative Societies (Tamil Nadu Co-operative Subordinate Service) - 1

(As issued on TNPSC website on Jan 30, 2024).