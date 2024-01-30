TNPSC group 4 exam to be held in June

CHENNAI: The much awaited Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) group 4 exams to recruit more than 6,200 persons for government department posts will be held on June 9 this year.

A notification in this regard was issued by the TNPSC on Tuesday.

According to the circular, the online applications should be submitted on or before February 28.

Accordingly, the application correction window period would be from March 2 to March 6, 2024. Candidates are required to apply online by using the Commission's website www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in. After the last date for submission of online application, the Application Correction Window will open for three days from 4.3.2024 to 6.3.2024.

During this period, candidates will be able to edit the details in their online application. After the last date of the application correction window period, no modification is allowed in the online application.