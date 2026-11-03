TNPSC Group 2: Aspirants allege Tamil option tougher than English

As many as 3,97,290 candidates appeared for the examinations. Several aspirants claimed that candidates who chose English had a better chance of scoring higher marks than those who opted for Tamil.

The Group 2 and Group 2A examinations allow candidates to choose either Tamil or English as their language option, while the General Studies section is common to all. Of the 200 questions, 100 are from the language section and the remaining 100 from General Studies.

According to the syllabus published by the TNPSC, the Tamil language section is based on the Class 10 standard. However, candidates alleged that several questions in Sunday’s examination were unusually difficult and appeared to be outside the prescribed syllabus.