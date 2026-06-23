TNPSC group 1 preliminary exam on September 6; applications open from June 30

According to a notification issued by TNPSC on Monday, the recruitment notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group I Services) was released as per the Commission's annual recruitment plan.

Candidates can apply online through the official TNPSC portal between June 30 and July 29. The Commission has also introduced the facility for candidates to pay examination fees through UPI.

The Group 1 Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2026, TNPSC said.