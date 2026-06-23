Tamil Nadu

TNPSC group 1 preliminary exam on September 6; applications open from June 30

According to a notification issued by TNPSC on Monday, the recruitment notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group I Services) was released as per the Commission's annual recruitment plan.
TNPSC group 1 preliminary exam on September 6
TNPSC group 1 preliminary exam on September 6
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced that the Group 1 Preliminary Examination for 26 vacancies will be held on September 6, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online from June 30 to July 29, 2026.

According to a notification issued by TNPSC on Monday, the recruitment notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group I Services) was released as per the Commission's annual recruitment plan.

Candidates can apply online through the official TNPSC portal between June 30 and July 29. The Commission has also introduced the facility for candidates to pay examination fees through UPI.

The Group 1 Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2026, TNPSC said.

TNPSC
Combined Civil Services Examination
TNPSC Group 1 exam
TNPSC Group 1
Group 1 Preliminary exam
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