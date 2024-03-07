TNPSC declares Group I Mains results

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Thursday disclosed the Group I Mains results online.



According to the senior official with the Commission, the TNPSC has declared the results of Group I Mains, which were conducted from August 10 to 13, 2023 and released the list of 198 successful candidates.

The Interview for the successful candidates will be held from March 26 to 28 in Chennai.

"The details regarding the date on which the eligible candidates have to participate in the Interview will be sent to the mobile number and email address provided by the candidates while applying and the Commission will not be responsible if there is a problem in sending SMS or email due to technical problems," the official noted.

The Commission conducted Group I exam to fill 92 vacancies in various government jobs such as Sub-Collector, DSP.