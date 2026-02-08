TNPSC CoE transferred after Group II exam chaos

CHENNAI: Following the chaos that led to the cancellation of the Group II and Group II-A main examinations, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Controller of Examinations, A Shanmuga Sundaram, has been transferred, sources said. P Sri Venkata Priya has been appointed as the new Controller of Examinations, according to sources.
The State government ordered the transfer after candidates and several political parties strongly criticised the Commission over the large-scale mismanagement that resulted in the scrapping of the examination across Tamil Nadu, sources added.
The cancellation, citing technical and logistical failures at multiple examination centres in Chennai, had triggered protests, road blockades and widespread anger among aspirants, prompting calls for accountability and administrative action.